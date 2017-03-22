WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay
Wyclef Jean Detained In Los Angeles
Hip Hop legend Wyclef Jean was detained in Los Angeles recently over mistaken identity and now Wyclef is requesting for a formal investigation be launched. (3.22.2017)
Program: Fernando and Greg
Categories: Music 99.7 NOW

More 99.7 NOW

Wyclef Jean Detained In Los AngelesHip Hop legend Wyclef Jean was detained in Los Angeles recently over mistaken identity and now Wyclef is requesting for a formal investigation be launched. (3.22.2017)
Olivia Holt Interview With StrawberryWatch Strawberry chat with Olivia Holt backstage from the StubHub Stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge.
Daniel Skye Performing Live On The StubHub StageWatch a live performance from Daniel Skye on the StubHub Stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge.
Daniel Skye Questions And Answer On The StubHub StageWatch Strawberry and listeners do a Q&A with Daniel Skye on the StubHub stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge.
Faith Evans Talks The Notorious B.I.G, His Legacy, and New Album!The First Lady of Bad Boy stopped by to talk to Fernando and Greg last week before the 20th Anniversary of the late Biggie Smalls death! They talked about her new album coming out with BIG and the relationship between her and his mother!
SELFIE EXCHANGE: Pilots sent this video from the cockpitPilots sent this video from the cockpit

Music

Wyclef Jean Detained In Los AngelesHip Hop legend Wyclef Jean was detained in Los Angeles recently over mistaken identity and now Wyclef is requesting for a formal investigation be launched. (3.22.2017)
Interview: New Politics With Dallas At SXSW 2017Dallas is in Austin for SXSW 2017 and this morning he spent some time hanging out with New Politics.
Dax Shepard And Michael Pena Visit Sarah And Vinnie!Dax Shepard and Michael Pena, stars of the new "CHiPs" movie, join Sarah and Vinnie in-studio in San Francisco.!

More Videos

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Listen Live