In Studio Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Taste Test!EVERYBODY is talking about the New Unicorn Frappuccino and we were curious if it tastes as good as it looks! (4.19.2017)

The Rock And Vin Diesel Squash Their Beef!There has been tension on the set of the Fast and Furious movies between The Rock and Vin Diesel and finally both of the guys have kinda worked out their issues, hopefully. (4.18.2017)

Big Reid Talks With Marlon Wayans About New Sitcom ‘Marlon’ and More!Had a chance to sit down and talk to one of my favorite comedians EVER! Marlon Wayans was in town for back to back SOLD OUT shows at the San Jose Improv! I had a chance to talk to Marlon about fitness, the Oakland Raiders relocation, and his new Netflix movie “Naked” slated to drop later this year! We also talked about his new NBC Sitcom “Marlon” which will premiere August 16th on NBC!

Starley Performs "Call On Me" In Studio!Starley stopped by to talk with our girl Shan and even surprised her with a performance of her smash hit "Call On Me" and it was AWESOMMME!

Marlon Wayans Live With Fernando And Greg!The hilarious and always cool Marlon Wayans stopped by to talk with Fernando and Greg about his new NBC Sitcom, Netlix movie, and his fitness routine! Catch him all weekend at the San Jpse Improv!

Do You Keep Things From Your Ex?Fernando and Greg were joined by KPIX 5's Michelle Griego to talk about old relationships and asked listeners if they ever kept anything from an ex! They each shared stories! Pretty funny!