The Warriors Are NBA Champions!Two out of three isnt bad! The Warriors are NBA Champions becoming only the 5th team in NBA history to win 5 titles!

Tiger Woods Got In Trouble This Weekend!Tiger Woods was arrested over the weekend for DUI. Tiger said he was not drinking and that the issue was over pain pills he took. At first it was hard to believe but it looks like Tiger was telling the truth.

Interview: Liam PayneSt. John talks with Liam Payne about his new single 'Strip That Down' and more!

Where Is Kanye West?Allegedly he is focused working on new music and we can expect something before the end of the year! Yezzy fans rejoice!

'The Chainsmokers' Open Pop-Up Shop In San FranciscoPopular dance music producers 'The Chainsmokers' were in town for two shows over the weekend. The duo also opened a pop-up shop in San Francisco's Chinatown that sold posters, clothing and other exclusive items. (05/07/2017)

Big Reid Interviews KYLE!Super Duper Kyle stopped by the 99.7 [NOW!] Studios and sat down and talked with Big Reid about the Bay Area culture, his music, working with Bay Area Artists Kehlani and G-Eazy and MORE!