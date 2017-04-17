Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets To The Monterey Bay Aquarium from 99.7 NOW!

Looking to get wild this spring? Monterey Bay Aquarium is the place to be – with thousands ocean animals in its exhibits, and amazing wildlife on parade just offshore. Indoors, check out the touch pools, sea otters, sharks, shorebirds and much more.

Outside, grab a set of binoculars from the staff and look for passing sea lions, dolphins – and even leaping whales. Springtime, and all year long, explore your wild side at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

To learn more and plan your trip, visit montereybayaquarium.org

Fill out the entry form for a chance to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Entry deadline is 04/16/17 at 11:59pm PT. One (1) entry per person. One (1) email address per person. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on 4/17/17. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible online entries received. Prize: Family 4 pack of tickets to Monterey Bay Aquarium valued at $199.80. Tickets are valid until 03/31/18. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. The Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.