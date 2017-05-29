Win Tickets To “Elmo Makes Music” In San Jose!

When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. “Elmo Makes Music” helps children learn that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together!





Enjoy a night of entertainment at “Elmo Makes Music” this June 10 & 11 at the City National Civic in San Jose.

Tickets on sale at the City National Civic Center Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

To purchase tickets and event details, visit: www.sesamestreetlive.com

Fill out the entry form below for a chance to

win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to

Sesame Street Live “Elmo Makes Music”!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Entry deadline is 5/26/17 at 11:59pm PT. One (1) entry per person. One (1) email address per person. Three (3) winners will be randomly selected on 5/29/17. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible online entries received. Prize: Family 4 pack of tickets to Sesame Street Live at City National Civic in San Jose valued at $80. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. The Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.