YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A VACATION TO THE

DISNEYLAND RESORT® ON ALASKA AIRLINES

FROM 99.7 NOW!

GET REGISTERED HERE!

Register here for a Grand Prize vacation to Disneyland® Resort

for four on July 23rd with ShanBerries!

www.alaskaair.com

You’ll fly Alaska Airlines, with convenient non-stops to Southern California,

and 2-night hotel stay from 99.7 NOW!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Entry deadline is 6/30/17 at 12:00pm PT. One (1) entry per person. One (1) email address per person. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on 6/30/17. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible online entries received. Prize: A vacation for four (4) persons (for the grand prizewinner and three (3 guests) to Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim California. The prize includes the following: (i) four (4) round-trip coach airfares on Alaska Airlines between a San Francisco area airport serviced by Alaska Airlines on pre-determined flights and a Southern California airport (at Disney’s selection) departing on July 23, 2017 and returning on July 25, 2017; (ii) a voucher for ground transportation between the Southern California airport and a hotel at the Disneyland® Resort, (iii) one (1) hotel room (one (1) room, maximum of four (4) persons per room) at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel (at Disney’s selection) for two (2) nights checking in on July 23, 2017 and checking out on July 25, 2017; and (iv) four (4) 3-day Disneyland® Resort Park Hopper® Tickets (subject to restrictions).The ARV of the grand prize is $2,728.00, but may vary depending on travel origination and fares in effect at the time of departure. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. The Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.