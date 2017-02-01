(credit: California Academy of Sciences)

Win a Family Four-Pack of Tickets To

The California Academy of Sciences’Animal Attraction Exhibit!

The Animal Attraction exhibit features live animals and the stories of their biology to illustrate the science of reproduction in its often unusual and surprising forms. Explore some of the wildest courtship and mating strategies in the animal kingdom. From mate-munching mantises to leaping fish, learn how animals go to extremes to pass on their genes.

Did you know that African penguins are often monogamous, and highly social? Learn which of the Academy’s penguins are dating and mating, and ask the experts questions during live feedings every day.

For more information or to buy tickets visit: www.calacademy.org

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!