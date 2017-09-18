Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Win Tickets to the San Mateo Bacon and Brew Fest from 99.7 NOW!

WIN TICKETS TO THE
SAN MATEO BACON AND BREW FEST FROM 99.7 NOW!

 

Come to the San Mateo Bacon and Brew Fest Saturday, September 23rd.
Enjoy bacon inspired dishes, taste premium brews, margaritas, bloody mary’s and more! Groove to live music from Journey Revisited, Aja Vu, Stealin’ Chicago and Kickback. Browse through arts and crafts booth and don’t miss the KIDS Zone, with fun activities and entertainment for kids! Get your tickets early and “pig out” at the
San Mateo Bacon and Brew Fest at the San Mateo Events Center.

 

Visit sanmateobaconbrew.com for tickets and information.

 

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Entry deadline is 9/15/17 at 11:59pm PT. One (1) entry per person. One (1) email address per person. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected on 9/18/17. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible online entries received. Each prize: Two (2) tickets to the San Mateo Bacon & Brew Fest on Saturday, September 23, 2017, 11am – 7pm PT at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo. Each prize valued at $20.00. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. The Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Listen Live